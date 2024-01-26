DIY Recipes: How to make milk powder at home

Let's dive into how you can transform liquid milk into a shelf-stable, versatile powder right in your kitchen.

Step 1: Choosing your milk

First things first, you've got to start with the right kind of milk. Full-fat, reduced-fat, or non-fat - it's all up to your preference.

Remember, the higher the fat content, the richer the taste, but it might also reduce the shelf life of your powdered milk.

Once you've picked your milk, pour it into a large, shallow dish. The goal here is to increase the surface area so that the milk can dry out faster.

Step 2: The drying game

Now, it's time to dry out the milk. You can do this using an oven or a dehydrator. If you're using an oven, set it to the lowest temperature.

Pour the milk onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and spread it thin. Then, let it dry in the oven for several hours.

This can take anywhere from 2 to 12 hours, so patience is key here. If you have a dehydrator, follow the manufacturer's instructions for drying liquids.

Step 3: From liquid to powder

Once your milk is completely dry and brittle, it's time to turn it into powder. Break the dried milk into pieces and blitz it in a blender or food processor until it's a fine powder.

And voila, you've got homemade milk powder! Store it in an airtight container, and it can last for several months. Just keep it in a cool, dry place.

There you have it – homemade powdered milk in a few easy steps. It's perfect for recipes, a quick glass of milk, or even as a creamer for your coffee.

Plus, it's a great way to store excess milk before it spoils. Homemade, handy, and oh-so-satisfying, this little kitchen project is worth a try.