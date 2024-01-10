Here's a simple recipe for stovetop pizza:
DIY Recipes: How to make pizza without an oven
Making pizza on a stovetop without an oven is possible with a few creative methods.
Ingredients:
- Pizza dough (store-bought or homemade)
- Olive oil
- Pizza sauce
- Cheese (mozzarella or your preferred type)
- Toppings of your choice (e.g., pepperoni, vegetables, etc.)
Instructions:
Prepare the pizza dough:
- If using store-bought dough, follow the package instructions.
- If making your dough, prepare it according to your favorite pizza dough recipe.
Roll out the dough:
- Roll out the pizza dough on a floured surface to your desired thickness.
Preheat a pan:
- Place a non-stick skillet (frying pan) or a cast-iron pan on the stove over medium heat. Allow it to heat up.
Cook the pizza dough:
- Brush one side of the rolled-out dough with olive oil.
- Carefully transfer the oiled side down onto the hot pan.
Add sauce and toppings:
- While the bottom is cooking, quickly spread pizza sauce and add your favorite toppings to the uncooked side.
Cover and cook:
- Cover the pan with a lid or foil to help melt the cheese and cook the toppings.
- Cook for about 5-7 minutes or until the bottom is golden brown and the cheese is melted.
Check and flip:
- Carefully lift the edge of the pizza to check the bottom. Once it's golden brown, carefully flip the pizza using a spatula.
Cook the other side:
- Cook the other side for an additional 3-5 minutes or until it's cooked to your liking.
Serve:
- Once both sides are cooked and the cheese is melted, transfer the pizza to a cutting board, slice, and serve.
Remember, cooking times may vary depending on your stove and the thickness of your dough, so keep an eye on it.
Additionally, you can experiment with different toppings and sauces to suit your taste. Enjoy your stovetop pizza
