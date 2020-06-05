They are so cute, easy to make and taste divine.
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
¾ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 ½ cups Gold Medal™ all-purpose flour
Method
- Heat oven to 350° F. In a large bowl, beat butter, powdered sugar and vanilla with spoon. Stir in flour. (If the dough is crumbly, mix in 1 to 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened.)
- Roll dough 1/2 inch thick on a lightly floured surface. Cut into small shapes by hand or use cookie cutters. Place 1/2 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet.
- Bake 14 to 16 minutes or until set and bottoms are light golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheet to wire rack.
- Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
- Serve with some beverages.