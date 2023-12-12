ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make dalgona candy

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

This has always been a popular Korean snack, but its popularity reached new heights with the release of the Squid Game series.

Dalgona candy [Instant-Pot-Korean]
If you've ever wondered how it's made, here's a recipe that not only satisfies your curiosity but also allows you to recreate this delicious treat at home.

This recipe may work, but there's no guarantee that you will get it right on the first try. Making dalgona candy can be difficult but once you get the hang of it, you'll have fun making them.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup corn syrup
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup baking soda
  • Molds
Instructions:

1. Prepare molds:

· Grease the molds (you can use a cookie cutter) lightly with cooking oil to prevent sticking.

cookie cutter
2. Combine ingredients:

· In a saucepan, mix corn syrup, sugar, and water over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves.

3. Cook the mixture:

· Bring the mixture to a boil and continue cooking. This should take about 10-15 minutes.

4. Add baking soda:

· Remove the mixture from heat and quickly stir in the baking soda. Be cautious, as the mixture will bubble up.

5. Fill the molds:

· Pour the hot mixture into the prepared molds.

6. Let it set:

· Allow the candy to cool and harden in the molds completely.

7. Remove from molds: Once set, carefully remove the candies from the molds.

The truth is this recipe isn’t as easy as it seems, your first try to even the tenth try may be a total disaster, and it may get frustrating along the line. The trick is to keep trying till you find a method that works for you.

Wishing you the best of luck as you embark on this blood-boiling cooking adventure.

