DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect non-alcoholic cocktail at home

Here’s a simple homemade non-alcoholic cocktail recipe:

Sparkling citrus cooler

Ingredients:

1 cup orange juice

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1/4 cup cranberry juice

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon simple syrup (adjust to taste)

Club soda (to top off)

Ice cubes

Orange slices and mint leaves (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Prepare simple syrup:

· In a small saucepan, combine equal parts of water and sugar.

· Heat over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

· Let it cool, and you have your simple syrup.

2. Mix the juices:

· In a pitcher, combine the orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup.

· Stir well to ensure all the flavors are combined.

3. Assemble the drink:

· Fill your glass with ice cubes.

4. Pour the juice mixture:

· Pour the mixed juices over the ice in your glass.

5. Top with club soda:

· Add club soda to the top of the glass, adjusting to your preferred level of fizziness.

6. Garnish:

· Garnish your sparkling citrus cooler with a slice of orange and a few mint leaves for a burst of freshness.

7. Stir and enjoy:

· Give it a gentle stir to mix the flavors, and enjoy your homemade non-alcoholic cocktail!