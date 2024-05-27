How to prepare delicious carrot stew without using tomatoes

Here's a detailed recipe for a carrot-based stew:
If you're looking to replace tomato puree with carrots in your stew, you'll still achieve a delicious and hearty dish with a different but equally satisfying flavor profile.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 large carrots, peeled and chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 large potato, peeled and chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 pound (450g) beef or chicken, cubed (optional)
- 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 cup frozen peas
- Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions:
1. Prepare the carrot puree
Ingredients for Carrot Puree:
- 4 large carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup water or vegetable broth
Method:
- Boil Carrots: In a medium pot, add the chopped carrots and water (or broth). Bring to a boil and cook until the carrots are tender, about 10-15 minutes.
- Blend: Once tender, use a blender or food processor to puree the carrots until smooth. Set the carrot puree aside.
2. Cook the stew
Step-by-step Instructions:
- Heat olive oil: In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
- Sauté Aromatics: Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Sauté until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add Meat (Optional): If using meat, add the cubed beef or chicken to the pot. Cook until browned on all sides, about 5-7 minutes.
- Add Vegetables: Stir in the chopped carrots, celery, potato, and red bell pepper. Cook for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Pour in broth: Add the vegetable or chicken broth to the pot.
- Season: Stir in the thyme, rosemary, paprika, salt, pepper, and bay leaves.
- Simmer: Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and let it simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and the flavors are well combined.
- Add carrot puree: Stir in the prepared carrot puree. This will give the stew a rich, smooth texture and a slightly sweet flavor.
- Add peas: Stir in the frozen peas and cook for another 5 minutes.
- Adjust seasoning: Taste and adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper if needed.
3. Serve
- Garnish: Remove the bay leaves. Ladle the stew into bowls and garnish with freshly chopped parsley.
- Enjoy: Serve hot, with crusty bread or over rice if desired.
This carrot-based stew is hearty, flavorful, and nutritious, offering a unique twist by using carrot puree in place of tomato puree. Enjoy the rich, comforting flavors that this vegetable-packed stew brings to your table!