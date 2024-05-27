ADVERTISEMENT
How to prepare delicious carrot stew without using tomatoes

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you're looking to replace tomato puree with carrots in your stew, you'll still achieve a delicious and hearty dish with a different but equally satisfying flavor profile.

Carrot stew- Joyful cook
Carrot stew- Joyful cook

Here's a detailed recipe for a carrot-based stew:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 large carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 1 large potato, peeled and chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 pound (450g) beef or chicken, cubed (optional)
  • 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Ingredients for Carrot Puree:

  • 4 large carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 1 cup water or vegetable broth

Method:

  1. Boil Carrots: In a medium pot, add the chopped carrots and water (or broth). Bring to a boil and cook until the carrots are tender, about 10-15 minutes.
  2. Blend: Once tender, use a blender or food processor to puree the carrots until smooth. Set the carrot puree aside.
Carrot puree
Step-by-step Instructions:

  1. Heat olive oil: In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
  2. Sauté Aromatics: Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Sauté until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.
  3. Add Meat (Optional): If using meat, add the cubed beef or chicken to the pot. Cook until browned on all sides, about 5-7 minutes.
  4. Add Vegetables: Stir in the chopped carrots, celery, potato, and red bell pepper. Cook for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  5. Pour in broth: Add the vegetable or chicken broth to the pot.
  6. Season: Stir in the thyme, rosemary, paprika, salt, pepper, and bay leaves.
  7. Simmer: Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and let it simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and the flavors are well combined.
  8. Add carrot puree: Stir in the prepared carrot puree. This will give the stew a rich, smooth texture and a slightly sweet flavor.
  9. Add peas: Stir in the frozen peas and cook for another 5 minutes.
  10. Adjust seasoning: Taste and adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper if needed.
  1. Garnish: Remove the bay leaves. Ladle the stew into bowls and garnish with freshly chopped parsley.
  2. Enjoy: Serve hot, with crusty bread or over rice if desired.

This carrot-based stew is hearty, flavorful, and nutritious, offering a unique twist by using carrot puree in place of tomato puree. Enjoy the rich, comforting flavors that this vegetable-packed stew brings to your table!

