How to prepare 'soya kebab' at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
How to prepare 'soya kebab' at home

Ingredients

Soya bean

3 cups Garlic and green chilli paste

1 tbsp Red chilli powder

1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

½ tsp Lemon juice

Coriander leaves

chopped Besan/Bengal gram flour

5 tbsp Salt

play

 

Method

1.Place soya bean chunks in boiling water and boil it for 5 minutes.

2.In the meanwhile grind the garlic and green chilli paste
3. After 5 minutes off the flame when the soya bean chunks is soaked well

4.Remove soya bean chunks on a strainer to drain off excess water. Allow the soaked soya bean chunks to get into room temperature. Gently press the soya beans with your hand to drain/remove the soaked water from it.
5. Now place the soaked soya bean chunks in grinder and grind coarsely. Do not make a smooth paste.
6. Remove the coarsely grinded soya bean chunks in a plate.
7.Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, garlic-green chilli paste, Besan/Bengal gram flour, a hand full of chopped coriander leaves and sal
8. Now again mix the mixture with your hand and make round tikkis or round kebabs of the mixture. You can make any shape of your choice. Heat oil in a skillet. Place the soya bean kebabs into the hot oil and deep fry it on medium flame.
9.  Now flip the kebabs and deep fry it on another side. Deep fry the kebabs equally on both the sides.

10.  When the soya bean kebab gets good golden brown colour. Remove the soya bean kebabs on the kitchen towel to drain off the excess oil.
11. Scrumptious soya bean Kebabs are ready to serve. Serve hot with green chutney. Enjoy!
 

Source :Yemmy Recipes

