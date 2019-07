Ingredients 1 cup fresh or frozen strawberries

1 small frozen banana

1 cup almond milk

2 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon fresh minced ginger

1 tablespoon chia seeds (optional)

For centuries, its healing powers have been embraced by countless cultures. This root packs a powerful nutritional punch and is loaded with minerals including potassium, manganese, copper, and magnesium. It is also high in vitamins C, A and E.

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender and puree until smooth. Serve.