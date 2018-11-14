Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


How to prepare Vegetarian Jollof

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vegan Jollof play

Vegan Jollof

  • Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

3  garlic cloves, minced

1 ginger root, minced

6 chili peppers, sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup uncooked basmati rice

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

5 tomatoes, chopped

chopped parsley

  • READ ALSO

Try this pan seared salmon in lemon butter sauce for lunch

How to make apple cinnamon muffins

How to prepare 'pork sisig' at home

How to bake banana cake

  • Method

In a large pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Saute onions until it turns translucent.

Add garlic, ginger, chili and cook for 1 minute.

 Add the salt and basmati rice and stir. Continue toasting the rice for 2 minutes.

Add the paprika, thyme, tomatoes, and water and stir until well combined.

Cover the pan with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Let the rice simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until all the liquids are absorbed.

Fluff up the rice with a fork and sprinkle with chopped parsley to serve.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to prepare jam at home How to prepare jam at home
How to prepare spring rolls with bean sprout How to prepare spring rolls with bean sprout
How to make apple cinnamon muffins How to make apple cinnamon muffins
Try this pan seared salmon in lemon butter sauce for lunch Try this pan seared salmon in lemon butter sauce for lunch
How to prepare 'pork sisig' at home How to prepare 'pork sisig' at home
How to bake banana cake How to bake banana cake

Recommended Videos

5 foods to help erectile dysfunction 5 foods to help erectile dysfunction
Pulse Food: Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes Pulse Food Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes
Food & Health: 4 foods to eat if you have piles Food & Health 4 foods to eat if you have piles



Related Articles

How to prepare 'pork sisig' at home
How to prepare meatloaf
How to prepare spicy turkey balls
How to bake banana cake
How to prepare assorted Egusi stew
How to make cheesy stuffed baked potatoes
How to prepare spring rolls with bean sprout
How to make apple cinnamon muffins

Food & Travel

How to prepare spicy turkey balls
How to make cheesy stuffed baked potatoes
How to make cheesy stuffed baked potatoes
Orange chicken
How to prepare orange chicken
How to prepare meatloaf
X
Advertisement