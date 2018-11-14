How to prepare Vegetarian Jollof

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 ginger root, minced
6 chili peppers, sliced
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup uncooked basmati rice
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon dried thyme
5 tomatoes, chopped
chopped parsley
In a large pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Saute onions until it turns translucent.
Add garlic, ginger, chili and cook for 1 minute.
Add the salt and basmati rice and stir. Continue toasting the rice for 2 minutes.
Add the paprika, thyme, tomatoes, and water and stir until well combined.
Cover the pan with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Let the rice simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until all the liquids are absorbed.
Fluff up the rice with a fork and sprinkle with chopped parsley to serve.