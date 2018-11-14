How to prepare Vegetarian Jollof

news

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 ginger root, minced

6 chili peppers, sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup uncooked basmati rice

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

5 tomatoes, chopped

chopped parsley

READ ALSO

Try this pan seared salmon in lemon butter sauce for lunch

How to make apple cinnamon muffins

How to prepare 'pork sisig' at home

How to bake banana cake

Method

In a large pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Saute onions until it turns translucent.

Add garlic, ginger, chili and cook for 1 minute.

Add the salt and basmati rice and stir. Continue toasting the rice for 2 minutes.

Add the paprika, thyme, tomatoes, and water and stir until well combined.

Cover the pan with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Let the rice simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until all the liquids are absorbed.

Fluff up the rice with a fork and sprinkle with chopped parsley to serve.