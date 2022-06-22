Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings
Naming your baby can be very tedious. This list of popular Nigerian girl names can make naming your baby less tedious.
Igbo Girl Names
Adaeze – the king’s first daughter
Adamma – Beautiful first daughter
Adaego – the first daughter who brings wealth or riches
Chioma – good luck or Good God
Chika – God is greater
Chinyere – God gave
Ifeoma – the beautiful or good one
Ifeyinwa – nothing can be compared to a child
Yoruba Nigerian Girl Names
Aarin - Central
Abebi - We beg for her to caress her
Abeke - I bring joy
Abike - Give birth to the child and care for the child
Abiose - Born into the first day of the week (Sunday)
Bolade – honour will arrive
Omolara - Children are kin
Omosalewa - A Child selects what home to be born into
Omosunsola - The Child moves nearer to wealth
Aderonke - The crown has something to pamper
Olanrewaju - Wealth is my future
Adewonuola - The crown has entered into wealth
Adetutu - The crown is calm/soothing
Adesewa - The crown brings forth beauty
Adenike - The crown has the care
Adejumoke - The crown unites to pamper
Adejoke - The crown will pamper us together
Adefoluke - The crown pampers with God
Adefolake - The crown pampers with the wealth
Adebukola - Royalty added to the wealth
Adebimpe - The crown gave birth to me completely
Abosede - Born into a new week
Damilola – blessed with remarkable riches
Olabisi – my joy has been multiplied
Tifeoluwa – it is the will of God
Yetunde – mother has returned again (or reincarnated)
Titilayo – eternal happiness
Modupe; I give thanks
Folashade – make wealth a crown
Bimpe - elegant and beautiful
Abimbola – born into riches
Abiodun – born on the day of a festival
Adelola- crowns bring honour
Eniola – wealthy person
Ekundayo – my sorrows have turned into joy
Enitan – the one whose birth inspired a story
Fehintola - lean on wealth
Hausa Girl Names
Fara- fair in complexion
Gimbiya- princess
Sarauniya- queen
Aisha- living, prosperous
Latifah- gentle, kind, refined
Halimah- safe, sound, health
Habibah- beloved
Zahrah- flower, blossom, splendour
Efik/ Ibibio Popular Nigerian Girl Names
Ekaete- Father’s mother
Uyai- beauty
Obongoawan-queen
Ediye- beautiful
Affiong- moon
Eno-obong- God’s gift
Aniekan – who can win God
Itoro – praise
Imaobong – God’s love
Iniobong – God’s gift
Sifon – goodness
Ifiok – wisdom
Ime – patience
Dara – rejoice
Idara – Joy
Mfon – goodness
Mbom – sympathy
Edidiong – blessing
Inemesit – happiness
Unyime – God’s agreement
Abasifreke – God will never forget me
Idoma Popular Nigerian Girl Names
Ekoche - My own
Ekondu - Belongs to God
Ekowo - God's time
Elakeche - World's mystery
Ema - Peace
Emiene - God's plan
Enajemete - These are also girls
Enayi - Mother of Children
Ene - Mother
Eneh - Mother
Enekole - Mother of the family
Enewa - Mother of a multitude
Enoche - King's Mother
Enyanwu - Sun goddess
Igbe - My share or Mine
Igweye - The people felt joyous about something
Ihotu - Love
Ihotukum - My love
Ijewoda - Money brings pride
Ikwulonu - Death hurts
Iyowoichofe - God has a greater plan
Nmakani - Too much Surprise
Obiabo - Generous or Giver
Obiye - Comforter
Ochanya - Queen
Ochejife - A person is worth more than money
Ochoyama - God's doing
Odachi - Miracle
Odaleko - There's a season for everything
Oganya - Leader of women
Ogodo - Mother of all mothers
Ogwa - Plenty or Abundance
Ojonya - Beauty
Oka - Royal bead
Okah - Princess
Oloha - A blessing bearer
Olohi - Righteous or Good person
Olotuche - Faithful person
Oloture - Endurance
Onyabahi - Luxurious woman
Onyaechi - Wife of gods of the Land
Onyaomale - Wisdom
Onyeche - Nobody wants to be relegated
Onyechi - Charming wife or Wife of charms
Onyeje - Who knows tomorrow?
Onyejeche - Who knows the world
Onyeyibo - Beautiful child
Onyikpechi - Daughter of harmattan
Onyiloko - Woman of strong virtues
Onyocho - God's wife
Oofuni - God's grace is not gotten by force
Owagoyi - Only God can give a child
These popular Nigerian girl names are well-known all over the country. Go ahead and pick a suitable name for your baby girl.
This article was first published on AfricaParent.com
