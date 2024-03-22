The 5 most expensive things in the world

Here are the five most expensive things in the world.

1. History Supreme Yacht: $4.5 billion

Pulse Nigeria

This superyacht is not the largest but is the most expensive in the world due to the materials used to create it and the comforts it boasts of.

It features a meteoric stone accent and a genuine Tyrannosaurus Rex bone, and it is coated with solid gold and platinum.

Jeff Bezos' yacht Koru is larger at 417 feet, but it pales in comparison to the History Supreme, which costs a stunning $4.5 billion and took three years to build.

2. The Imperial State Crown: £3 billion

Pulse Nigeria

The Imperial State Crown is a famous piece in the British Crown Jewels, containing nearly 3000 gemstones, including the Black Prince's Ruby.

It was worn by King Charles III for his coronation and rested on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her state funeral.

The crown, adorned with 2,868 diamonds, 273 pearls, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and five rubies, has never been appraised, but experts, per The Tatler, estimate its value at £3 billion to £5 billion.

3. Antilia: $2 billion

Pulse Nigeria

Antilia is a 27-story skyscraper in Mumbai, India, owned by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man is one of the most expensive things in the world according to Forbes India. It boasts of three helipads, nine lifts, a 50-seat home theatre, and many other expensive amenities, making it one of the most expensive things in the world.

4. The Air Force One: $660 million

Pulse Nigeria

The Air Force One is a highly modified Boeing 747-8 designed to meet the unique requirements of the President and his staff.

It has a suite, conference room, medical facility, secure communications system, and a customized interior.

The aircraft is operated by the U.S. Air Force and is maintained to the highest standards of safety and security.

5. Villa Leopolda: $506 million

Pulse Nigeria