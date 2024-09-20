The only continent in the world where time doesn't exist

Why doesn’t time exist in Antarctica?

In Antarctica, all time zones in the world are correct.

It is located on every line of longitude due to its position on the South Pole. The poles lack it's own longitude since that is where all meridians converge.

At the poles, where all lines of longitude meet, those in Antarctica are technically concurrently in every time zone.

Since there would be discontinuities while travelling from latitude 90 degrees to the poles, it is not possible to assign a distinct time zone to the poles.

Another reason why there is time in Antarctica is it is a region devoid of any government and formal timekeeping laws, it is not subject to any time zones.

Although it is in all time zones at the same time, it is challenging to pinpoint the right time zone due to strong day-night cycles around the June and December solstices.

Pulse Nigeria

How to tell time in Antarctica

Time zones in Antarctica are often based on territorial claims and supply base time zones.

Simply put, to agree on time zones, Antarctica's time zones are usually set to match the time zone of the country that operates or sends supplies to them.

Despite not having any citizens or residents, about 5,000 scientists and support staff operate research stations in the summer, and 1,000 people are there in the winter.

Telling time may involve changing the clocks twice a year due to daylight saving time. At the South Pole, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station operates on New Zealand time (GMT +12 hours) since their main supply base in Christchurch, New Zealand. Visitors generally adopt this time.

Other bases, like Troll Station, change their official time zone to adjust to local time. Others tourists can choose the time in their home country.

Another place in the world without a time zone is the North Pole; however, it’s not a continent. The North Pole is in the middle of the Arctic Ocean with moving sea ice.

Anyone can create their own time there. It is not defined by borders or boundaries, making it difficult to mark its exact location.