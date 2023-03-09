ADVERTISEMENT
These are the longest bridges in Africa

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

See the bridges that have broken records as the longest bridges on the continent.

Here are the list:

6th October Bridge. [orangesmile]
The 6th October Bridge is located in Cairo, Egypt. It is a highway that is 20.5km long. The bridge is built across the Nile River and was completed in 1996.

Third Mainland Bridge. [Wikipedia]
The Third Mainland Bridge, also known as the Ibrahim Babangida Bridge, is a 10.5 km bridge in Lagos, Nigeria. It was opened in 1990 and is one of the three bridges connecting the Lagos Island to the Lagos mainland.

Suez Canal Bridge. [Wikimedia]
The Suez Canal Bridge is located El Qantara in Egypt, spanning over a distance of 3.9 km and connecting Africa and Eurasia. It is also called Shohada 25 January Bridge.

Mozambique Island Bridge. [Opera news]
Mozambique Island Bridge is located on the Island of Mozambique. It is a 3.8 km bridge crossing over the Indian Ocean and connecting the Island of Mozambique to the mainland. It was completed in 1969.

Dona Ana Bridge. [wikimedia]
Dona Ana Bridge is a rail bridge, built across the Zambezi River. It spans a distance of 3.67 km and connects the towns of Mutarara and Vila de Sena. It was completed in 1934.

