ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Top 10 countries where modern day slavery exists

Temi Iwalaiye

Slave trade might be a thing of the past, but modern slavery still exists.

Places where modern slavery exists [Guardian]
Places where modern slavery exists [Guardian]

Recommended articles

There are now 50 million individuals in modern slavery worldwide as of 2018.

The Global Slavery Index, compiled by Walk Free, revealed the top 10 countries with the highest prevalence of modern slavery. They are:

  1. North Korea
  2.  Eritrea
  3. Mauritania
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Turkey
  6. Tajikistan
  7. The United Arab Emirates
  8.  Russia
  9. Afghanistan
  10. Kuwait. 
ADVERTISEMENT

The report also highlights six G20 nations with the largest number of people in modern slavery:

  1. India (11 million)
  2. China (5.8 million)
  3. Russia (1.9 million)
  4.  Indonesia (1.8 million)
  5. Turkey (1.3 million
  6. United States (1.1 million)

In light of ongoing conflicts, widespread environmental degradation, climate-induced migration, and the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Slavery Index showed that the number of people living in modern slavery has increased since 2018.

Because of the unexpected migration of millions of people, the risk of exploitation has increased, which has worsened modern slavery. These people, in search of greener pastures, move to other countries and work in harsh conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, industries like mining, renewable industries, forestry, and the production of textiles and clothing rely on forced cheap labour to produce their products.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Cars used for Accra-to-London trip shipped back home after expedition

Fleet of vehicles returns home after epic Accra-to-London expedition

Places where modern slavery exists [Guardian]

Top 10 countries where modern day slavery exists