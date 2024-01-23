Top 10 most beautiful cities in the world

So grab a seat as we set out to discover the world's ten most beautiful cities, each of which has its own unique blend of wonder and charm:

1. Kyoto, Japan

Pulse Nigeria

Experience Kyoto's ageless grandeur amid tranquil gardens, home to venerable temples including Kinkaku-ji Temple and Kiyomizu-dera. Wander down the cherry-blossomed Philosopher's Path in the springtime, or enjoy the colourful Nishiki Market, an explosion of sensory pleasure.

2. Florence, Italy

BusinessInsider

Florence is known as the "Cradle of the Renaissance," Florence is like an outdoor museum with so many historical and artistic monuments. The famous Duomo church dominates the skyline, while galleries such as the Uffizi feature works by Michelangelo and Botticelli. Florence is a sensory extravaganza. Take a trip across the Ponte Vecchio bridge, enjoy the colours of the setting sun on Piazzale Michelangelo, and indulge in real Tuscan food.

3. Cinque Terre, Italy

BusinessInsider

The five villages of Cinque Terre are perched atop magnificent cliffs overlooking the azure Mediterranean. There are so many colourful homes that tumble down the hillsides. You can also take leisurely hikes on picturesque paths and savour delicious seafood while taking in breathtaking views of the shore.

4. Chefchaouen, Morocco

Chefchaouen - Morocco BI Africa

When in Chefchaouen, go to the "Blue Pearl" of Morocco and enter a world straight out of a fairy tale. The mesmerising cerulean hue of Chefchaouen's medina generates a sense of calm and wonder. You can also explore the colourful bougainvillae-draped streets to find artisan workshops and secret courtyards.

5. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague had a high safety rating of 75.41 out of 100, as well as a strong overall happiness score. Business Insider USA

What makes Prague so beautiful is its enthralling fusion of gothic, baroque, and renaissance architecture. Prague is a city out of a fairy tale. You will take in ancient architecture like the majesty of Charles Bridge, the astronomical clock in the Old Town Square, and the magnificent Prague Castle.

6. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud is the top destination for remote workers who enjoy nature and a relaxed lifestyle, according to Digital Nomads. The town is known for its dense jungles and gorgeous Balinese temples."It's green and lush, there's great food and a handful of good bars," one digital nomad wrote on Nomad List.Indonesia launched a remote work visa in October last year. Applicants must have proof of funds of $130,000 and the money must be placed in state-owned banks.Monthly cost of living: $1,200Internet speed: 20 Mbps Business Insider USA

Located in Bali's lush rice fields, Ubud is a sanctuary for those looking for peace of mind and artistic stimulation. You will be entertained by traditional dance performances. You can also visit historic temples and feed your eyes on lush green vegetation and interesting indigenous people. You'll certainly feel inspired and energised by Ubud's beautiful scenery and calm atmosphere.

7. Venice, Italy

Venice, Italy Pulse Live Kenya

Venice is an Italian city that floats on the water. In Venice, take a gondola ride through the city's canals. Admire the magnificent buildings along the Grand Canal, such as Doge's Palace and the famous Bridge of Sighs. Enjoy Venetian cuisine at quaint trattorias while taking in the lovely atmosphere of the city.

8. Jaipur, India

Population: 3.05 million (2017)Known for: Home to some of India's most adorned royal palaces, forts, and temples, Jaipur has been dubbed the Pink City because a Maharaja from the 19th century painted buildings ahead of a visit from Queen Victoria. The capital and largest city of Rajasthan, a state located in northwestern India, Jaipur is also a destination for jewelry, fabric, antiques, and arts and crafts.Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom home in the city center: $145.36Average cost to buy a 1,000-square-foot home in the city center: $151,230Monthly costs for a single person (excluding housing): $321.80Monthly costs for a family of four (excluding housing): $1,076.50Cost of a cappuccino: $1.51Cost of a three-course meal for two: $12.11Monthly cost of a gym membership: $18.74Most common jobs: Tourism, gem stone cutting, manufacturing, and textiles.Someone who lives there said: "People are constantly going out of their way to make sure my needs are met, whether it's at a restaurant, mall, or visiting a hotel, the staff always make sure you are satisfied," American expat Laura told Expat.com. "Friends and strangers alike are always offering to cook for you, or invite you to holiday celebrations in their home."It might be hard to move there because: Pollution, crime, and poor accommodation for pedestrians and public transit are among the challenges. Digital nomads can enter India on a tourist visa, but be mindful of the need to leave, reapply, and reenter before it expires. Citizenship by naturalization can be obtained in India, but it will take an expat no less than 12 years. Business Insider USA

This city is full of bright colours; it is also known as the "Pink City." Jaipur's rich tapestry and lively vitality will enthrall you. In Jaipur, you can visit forts like Hawa Mahal and Amber Fort, meander through vibrant bazaars brimming with textiles and spices, and take in the magnificence of the City Palace.

9. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Population: 12,306,000Known for: Rio de Janeiro attracts crowds with festivals and its annual Carnival, showcasing extravagant parades, costumes, and lively street parties. The city is also renowned for the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, recognized as one of New Seven Wonders of the World.Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom home in the city center: $486.76Monthly costs for a single person (excluding housing): $675.10Monthly costs for a family of four (excluding housing): $2,396.60Cost of a cappuccino: $1.99Cost of a three-course meal for two: $37.10Monthly cost of a gym membership: $29.03Someone who lives there said: "Rio de Janeiro is a vibrant city with a diverse culture, beautiful beaches, and stunning natural scenery," user Eric Samba wrote on Quora. "As an expat living in Rio, you can expect a lively and friendly atmosphere with a mix of locals and other expats."It might be hard to live there because: Rio de Janeiro has relatively high crime rates and significant air pollution. Business Insider USA

This city has the famous Christ the Redeemer statue. This statue stands over the clean beaches and busy metropolis. You can also check out Sugarloaf Mountain for panoramic views, relax in the sun at Copacabana Beach, and take in the vibrant atmosphere of the renowned Carnival.

10. Reykjavik, Iceland

Pulse Nigeria

Reykjavik is a city where bustling urban life coexists with glaciers and geothermal wonders. In this city, you will see the unadulterated beauty of nature. Take a dip in the Blue Lagoon's geothermal waters, explore the city centre's vibrant homes and quirky museums, and see the breathtaking Northern Lights shimmering over the night sky.