Countries in the world have keen eyes set on becoming the number one business and travel destination.

In view of this, these countries have recognised in terms of travel that the stipulations for visas are sometimes a deterrent for tourists and those seeking to establish businesses. They hence find it fairly complicated.

Things and activities are bouncing back gradually and restrictions are also being eased.

Travelling by air is allowed in some countries, hence, it is just okay and more relaxing to get a hideout or a normal site where you can clear all the panic, anxiety and stress that coronavirus came with.

For a never forgetful experience, here are some tourist destinations that are visa-free to Ghanaians you should try.

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a dual-island nation situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. It's known for cloud-shrouded mountains and beaches. Ghanaian can visit Saint Kitts and Nevis for 3 months without a visa.

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Barbados

Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island and an independent British Commonwealth nation.

Around the island are beaches, botanical gardens, the Harrison’s Cave formation, and 17th-century plantation houses like St. Nicholas Abbey. Ghanaians can spend at least 6 months in this country without a visa.

Barbados

Grenada

Grenada is a Caribbean country comprising a main island. Dubbed the “Spice Isle,” the hilly main island is home to numerous nutmeg plantations. Ghanaians can reside in this country without a visa for 3 months.

Grenada

Haiti

Haiti is a Caribbean country that shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic to its east. Though it’s still recovering from a 2010 earthquake, many of Haiti's landmarks dating to the early 19th century remain intact. The stipulated length of time for which a Ghanaian can stay in this country without a visa is 3 months.

Haiti

Belize

Belize is a nation on the eastern coast of Central America, with the Caribbean Sea shorelines to the east and dense jungle to the west. Here, Ghanaians without visa can spend about 30 days.

Belize

Micronesia

The Federated States of Micronesia is a country spread across the western Pacific Ocean comprising more than 600 islands. Micronesia is made up of 4 island states: Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk and Yap. Ghanaians can spend at least 30 days in this country without a visa.

Micronesia

Ecuador

Ecuador is a country straddling the equator on South America’s west coast. Its diverse landscape encompasses Amazon jungle, Andean highlands and the wildlife-rich Galápagos Islands. Here, a Ghanaian can spend at least 90 days without a visa.

Ecuador

Seychelles

Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa. It's home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, as well as rare animals. Here, a Ghanaian can spend at least 30 days without a visa.

Seychelles

Cape Verde

Cape Verde or Cabo Verde, officially the Republic of Cabo Verde, is an island country in the central Atlantic Ocean. No visa is required for Ghanaian for as long as you want to stay there.

Cape Verde

Tanzania

Tanzania is an East African country known for its vast wilderness areas. They include the plains of Serengeti National Park, a safari mecca populated by the “big five” game (elephant, lion, leopard, buffalo, rhino), and Kilimanjaro National Park, home to Africa’s highest mountain.

The stipulated length of time for which a Ghanaian can stay in this country without a visa is 3 months.