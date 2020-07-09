Following the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID 19), President Akufo-Addo has directed amongst other health experts have advised that Ghanaians observe social distance protocols to help fight the pandemic Covid-19.

This wouldn’t have been news if since we have on numerous occasions seen food vendors with their customer.

However, a particular Waakye seller has gone viral with her style of observing the safety protocols for the Covid-19 menace.

Amongst other measures, the Waakye vendor has put small boards apart where customers are to stand by one when coming to by the food. This is to make sure they (customers) do not get crowded at the place where she sells.

Once the person buying moves, the next person takes over in that same direction until the day is over.

This definitely is a good practice and we encourage all food vendors to adopt such a measure.

Waakye seller and her customers

