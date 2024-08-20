Here are 4 months with the most birthdays

September: The most popular month for birthday

September often tops the list as the most popular birth month, and there are a few reasons for this. If you count back nine months from September, you'll find yourself in December—a time filled with holidays, celebrations, and more time spent indoors due to colder weather.

The combination of festive spirits, holiday gatherings, and the harmattan season may lead to a natural increase in conception during this time, resulting in a surge of births the following September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

October: The month of baby boom

October, like September, is another month that sees a high number of births. This trend is part of the broader baby boom, where many conceptions occur during January and early February.

October is often filled with birthday celebrations, making it one of the busiest times of the year for those planning parties or events.

The reasons for this trend are similar to those for September, with January and February being a peak season for conception due to holiday festivities. As a result, October continues the wave of births that begin in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

July: The start of the summer birth surge

July marks the beginning of the surge in births, making it another popular month for birthdays. Many parents prefer having their children during mid-year, allowing for maternity leave to coincide with the rainy season.

The conceptions leading to July births often occur during October, when the weather is cooler, and people are spending more time indoors. This combination of factors makes July a peak month for births.

Pulse Nigeria

August: The height of birthdays

ADVERTISEMENT

August continues the trend of birthdays, often following closely behind July in the number of births. Like July, August is a popular time for parents who want to take advantage of the school breaks for maternity leave and the ease of organising outdoor celebrations.

The conceptions that lead to August births typically happen during November, during a time when the days are shorter, and people are more likely to be indoors. This seasonal pattern contributes to the high number of births in August.