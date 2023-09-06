Why Akan's practice the matrilineal system of inheritance

Why Akans practice matrilineal inheritance

In contrast to many other cultures where a father's children inherit, the Akans have long upheld the matrilineal system of inheritance, wherein a man's succession is determined by the children of his sisters.

This practice, sometimes known as "uncle inheritance," has its roots in the Akans' historical beliefs and societal values.

Historical beliefs:

Centuries ago, before the advent of DNA testing, the Akans held a belief that only a woman could truly identify the father of her children.

This belief stemmed from the notion that a woman could attribute paternity to anyone she chose, and her claims would be readily accepted.

Consequently, there was uncertainty about the biological father of a child born to a woman.

As a result, the Akans leaned towards the matrilineal inheritance system, as it provided a clearer lineage through a mother's family.

Uncertainty of paternity:

In this cultural context, a man might have felt uncertain about the true paternity of his wife's children, whereas he had no doubt about the lineage of his sisters' children.

This led to the preference for nephews and nieces as inheritors, as they were considered more reliably connected to the family.

Historical event:

One pivotal event played a significant role in the official recognition of matrilineal inheritance among the Akans'.

A chronicle tells the story of a gravely ill king who required a human sacrifice for his recovery.

Fearing for their children's lives, the king's wives concealed their offspring to protect them from being offered as sacrifices.

Ultimately, the king's sister, in a selfless act of devotion, offered her child the needed sacrifice to save her brother's life.

The declaration of matrilineal inheritance:

Out of profound gratitude for his sister's sacrifice, the king declared matrilineal inheritance as a formal and legal practice within Akan society.

This declaration marked the beginning of a tradition that has endured among the Akans to this day.

In summary, the Akans' practice of matrilineal inheritance, has its roots in historical beliefs about paternity and a significant event involving a selfless act of sacrifice by a king's sister.