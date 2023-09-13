DIY Recipes: How to make 'chibom' with a twist

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1/4 tablespoon of curry powder

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of powdered shrimp

1 sausage, cut and cubed

Onions and green bell pepper

Method:

Prepare the Ingredients: Start by gathering all your ingredients. The eggs, curry powder, salt, powdered shrimp, vegetables, and cubed sausage.

Combine and Mix: In a mixing bowl, crack the eggs and add the curry powder, a pinch of salt, powdered shrimp, vegetables, and the cubed sausage.

Mix them until you have a well-mixed, flavorful concoction.

Heat and Grease: Place a saucepan on the stove and heat it over medium-high heat.

Add a touch of cooking oil to grease the pan, ensuring the Chibom doesn't stick.

Pour and Cook: Once the pan is hot and the oil is shimmering, pour your egg mixture into the saucepan.

Allow it to fry, until the eggs are fully set and slightly golden. Then flip it over and fry the other side.

Serve: Transfer your innovative Chibom creation onto a plate, and it's ready to be savored.

The addition of curry powder and powdered shrimp infuses the dish with a rich, aromatic flavor, while the cubed sausage provides a satisfying, meaty bite.

Pair with Hot Chocolate: For a delightful pairing, you can place your revamped Chibom in between some toasted bread and enjoy with a steaming cup of hot chocolate beverage.

The sweet warmth of the chocolate complements the savory notes of the dish, creating a harmonious breakfast experience.