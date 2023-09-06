Make lip balm at home using petroleum jelly and chocolate

Things you need;

1. 2 tablespoons of petroleum jelly

2. ¾ of a bar of chocolate

3. 1/2 tablespoon of beeswax pellets (optional)

4. A small microwave-safe bowl or a double boiler

5. A microwave or stove

6. A small container or lip balm tube

7. Optional: a few drops of vanilla or chocolate extract (for flavor)

Instructions:

Clean and sterilize your container or lip balm tube. You can do this by washing it with hot, soapy water and then rinsing it thoroughly.

If you're using a microwave, place the petroleum jelly, and beeswax pellets (if using) in a microwave-safe bowl.

If you're using a double boiler, set it up with the ingredients in the top section.

Heat the mixture gently. If you're using a microwave, microwave the mixture in 10-15 second intervals, stirring in between until it's completely melted.

If you're using a double boiler, melt the ingredients over low heat while stirring constantly.

Once the petroleum jelly and beeswax (if using) are melted and well combined, add the chocolate to the mixture.

Stir until it's thoroughly incorporated.

You can also add a few drops of vanilla or chocolate extract for a pleasant scent and flavour, if desired.

Carefully pour the mixture into your clean container or lip balm tube. Be cautious as the mixture will be hot.

Allow the lip balm to cool and solidify at room temperature. This may take a couple of hours.

Once your homemade chocolate lip balm has solidified, it's ready to use! Simply apply it to your lips whenever they feel dry or chapped.

Store your lip balm in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight, to prevent it from melting or losing its texture.

Note: Be cautious when using homemade lip balm, as it may not have the same preservatives as commercial products.

If you notice any changes in smell, texture, or color, it's best to discard it and make a fresh batch.

