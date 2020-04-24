The GHS also revealed that there has been an increase in the number of recoveries, from 120 40 134.

Also, 10 people are reported to have succumbed to the disease in Ghana.

The latest development means you and I have to observe the protocols put in place to stop the spread of the virus at all cause.

These protocols include staying at home, wearing the face mask, social distancing, eating healthy to boost your immune system.

It is as a result of this that PULSE.com.gh wants to take its readers through the proper and appropriate way to wear and keep your face mask clean at all times.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, it is critical for people to wear face masks if we want to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC has outline simple steps to wear your face mask properly, and they are as follows;

The face mask should-

* fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

* be secured with ties or ear loops

* include multiple layers of fabric

* allow for breathing without restriction

* be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape (this applies to only face masks made from cloth by the hand or at home)

In conclusion, the CDC says the cloth face mask made home must be routinely washed, and frequently.