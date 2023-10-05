If they exhibit these 4 traits you should reconsider your relationship with them

We should be careful about people who exhibit these types of behaviours, and approach our relationship with them with caution;

1. They talk badly about people they are friends with:

If they talk very ill about people and then the next minute you see them hanging out with those very people, you should be very careful of such people.

They could end up getting you in trouble and end up talking badly about you too.

2. Revealing secrets when they are angry: If someone starts to talk about confidential matters when they are mad at you or their friends you should start reconsidering your relationship with them.

A person who discusses private matters in public when angry should not be trusted with anything at all.

3. One-sided Curiosity: They consistently show interest in your life and pry for information, and will never talk about anything happening in their own lives.

When people do this it’s usually so they can have something to use against you in arguments or something to gossip about.

If someone is constantly prying on your privacy yet won’t let you in on theirs, be careful of such a person.

4. Victim Mentality: They never take responsibility for the things they do.

They are always the victim, the moment you try to make them take responsibility they turn the situation around so they can escape blame.

They can make you think you are wrong for trying to make them responsible for their actions.

Please note that it's essential to approach these individuals with empathy and understanding, as their behavior may stem from underlying issues or challenges they are facing.

