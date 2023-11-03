Screenshots of married men hitting on others sets X ablaze

The trend started with a thread titled "Married men rizz? Let’s go" where these women shared some screenshots of how married men tried to pull some moves on them.

Married men rizz Pulse Ghana

From husbands telling women they are results to endearing stories of their partners' quirks, the thread quickly gained attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

One particularly amusing post featured a screenshot of a husband referring to his wife as his "sister" in an attempt to win over the woman he was pursuing.

This sparked a wave of similar posts, where women shared screenshots of people's husbands saying all kinds of things just so they could be given a chance to indulge in extramarital affairs.

Rizz Pulse Ghana

The Twitter thread has been met with mixed reactions, but mostly, it has brought a dose of humor and laughter to many.

Some have condemned women for also enabling this act because to them it takes two to tango. Some have simply put married men on blast highlighting how scary it is that people’s husbands and fathers could be part of this thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the thread is indeed light-hearted and funny, it is also scary because it highlights how ugly the marriage pool has become.

It's a nudge to remember that marriage doesn’t necessarily cure one’s cheating habits, if anything at all it only makes it worse.

The "Married men rizz" thread continues to grow, with more women sharing their interesting encounters with married men, reminding everyone that marriage doesn’t change people at all and that red flag remains a red flag.