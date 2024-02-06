Kenkey Survey: Dzorwulu, Spintex, top list of most expensive spots; Osu ,La very affordable

Pulse Ghana

Kobina Aidoo, the brain behind the Kenkey Index, voiced these concerns during an interview eith Accra-based Citi TV with Bernard Avle.

Aidoo expressed curiosity about the driving forces behind the steep kenkey prices in Dzorwulu and other identified areas, pondering whether immigrant communities played a role in this economic dynamic.

Aidoo emphasized that not all kenkey is created equal, noting a significant affordability factor in coastal areas. Places like Haatso, Madina, Sakumono, Nungua, Cantonments, Labone, Odorkor, Awoshie, and Weija are reported to offer relatively reasonable prices for the beloved Ghanaian dish.

Kenkey Price Index Highlights

Expensive Kenkey Selling Places: Circle, Makola, Ofankor, Dome, Achimota, Dzorwulu, Tesano, and North Kaneshie.

Not-so-expensive Places to Get Kenkey: Haatso, Madina, Sakumono, Nungua, Cantonments, Labone, Odorkor, Awoshie, and Weija.

Cheaper Places to Buy Kenkey: Osu, La, Mamprobi, Laterbiokorshie, Ablekuma, Kaneshie, Ablekuma, and Teshie.

