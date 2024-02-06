ADVERTISEMENT
Kenkey Survey: Dzorwulu, Spintex, top list of most expensive spots; Osu ,La very affordable

Gideon Nicholas Day

A survey on Kenkey has revealed the price differentials across Accra, sparking discussions on potential factors influencing these variations.

Kenkey

According to the Kenkey Index, areas such as Spintex, Dzorwulu, Circle, Dome, Ofankor, Achimota, Lapaz, and North Kaneshie have consistently emerged as the priciest places for acquiring Kenkey.

Ga kenkey served with pepper and fish Pulse Ghana

Kobina Aidoo, the brain behind the Kenkey Index, voiced these concerns during an interview eith Accra-based Citi TV with Bernard Avle.

Aidoo expressed curiosity about the driving forces behind the steep kenkey prices in Dzorwulu and other identified areas, pondering whether immigrant communities played a role in this economic dynamic.

Aidoo emphasized that not all kenkey is created equal, noting a significant affordability factor in coastal areas. Places like Haatso, Madina, Sakumono, Nungua, Cantonments, Labone, Odorkor, Awoshie, and Weija are reported to offer relatively reasonable prices for the beloved Ghanaian dish.

Expensive Kenkey Selling Places: Circle, Makola, Ofankor, Dome, Achimota, Dzorwulu, Tesano, and North Kaneshie.

Not-so-expensive Places to Get Kenkey: Haatso, Madina, Sakumono, Nungua, Cantonments, Labone, Odorkor, Awoshie, and Weija.

Cheaper Places to Buy Kenkey: Osu, La, Mamprobi, Laterbiokorshie, Ablekuma, Kaneshie, Ablekuma, and Teshie.

Kenkey, an indigenous Ga meal often enjoyed with black or red pepper, fish, sardine, canned beef, shrimp, known as 'komi,' or 'dokono' in Fante, continues to be a staple in the Ghanaian culinary landscape, transcending economic boundaries within the Accra Metropolis.

Gideon Nicholas Day

