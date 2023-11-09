Passion to Profession: Priscilla Agyeman Prempeh's three-decade journey in sewing

Her mother asked if she was sure, and she answered with a confident yes. In 1994, Priscilla Agyeman Prempeh started sewing professionally. For 15 years, she has owned her shop called Priscy Fashion, located in Alajo Polo Junction in Accra.

The 52-year-old handles all the cutting and shaping, leaving the sewing to her team. “Cutting is the most crucial part of the whole process,” Priscilla says. “Because if you don’t cut, you cannot sew.”

The team works with various materials like jeans, kente, or silk. “We make clothes for weddings, engagements, parties, birthdays, and funerals. Funeral clothing is the most requested. The demands come from all over the world. “I have customers from everywhere,” she says.

“It’s word of mouth; if I sew something for you, you will recommend me to others. That’s why I always say, if you lose one customer, you lose more than one hundred customers.”

What Priscilla Agyeman Prempeh loves most about her job is working with different colours and patterns. It brings a smile to her face when customers send her pictures of the dresses she made. “I feel happy when I see that,” she says.

And that’s the reason why she would not want to do any other job in the world.

Pulse Ghana