RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Normal erection is between 7 to 10 minutes during intravaginal activity - Expert

Authors:

pulse ghana

The average man must maintain an erection for 7-10 minutes, according to Medical Practitioner, Biomedical Researcher, a Public and Global Health Scientist, Dr. Richard Eghan.

Erection should be for 7 minutes during Intravaginal activity
Erection should be for 7 minutes during Intravaginal activity

According to Dr. Eghan before intercourse begins, a man should be sexually active and maintain an erection in the vagina for a period of 7minutes which is the average time.

Recommended articles

He made the revelation on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

He further explained that erectile dysfunction occurs when a man can’t get or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse. It is one of the disorders of sexual dysfunctions and is no different from impotence.

The medical expert also added that most sexual activities are related to biological and psychogenic causes, for that matter before one can self-medicate, a screening process is required, to determine the scope of the dysfunction.

Watch Dr. Richard Eghan in the full video below;

Authors:

pulse ghana

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

5 common reasons why men lose interest in relationships

5 common reasons why men get tired of dating you [Credit: xoNecole]

Male Infertility: Here's how to make your sperm stronger, faster and more fertile

sperme-spermatozoides