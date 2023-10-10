Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Some cute couple moments you may have missed

These couple moments brought smiles to our faces and left a lasting impression.

Here's a photo compilation of some of the adorable couple moments captured by our cameras:

Wesley Kesse and Ellen: In matching black attire, Wesley and Ellen couldn't help but beam for our cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wesley's arms were securely wrapped around Ellen's waist, creating an adorable couple moment.

Wesley and Ellen Pulse Ghana

Afronita and Championrolie: The chemistry between these two was undeniable, as they radiated warmth and excitement while posing for the cameras.

Although they may not be officially together, their connection was palpable.

Afronita and Championrolie Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Staybyplan couple: This dynamic duo looked absolutely stunning together, exuding elegance and charm that captured everyone's attention.

Philip Kwanning and His Wife: Philip and his wife made for an endearing pair on the red carpet.

Their charm and affectionate moments had single attendees wishing for a love like theirs. They truly embodied 'couple goals'.

Philip Kwanning and wife Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Precious Oduro and Nana Yaw: Precious and Nana Yaw showcased their perfect chemistry, providing us with a delightful couple moment that was both charming and heartwarming.

P and N Pulse Ghana

While Philip Kwanning and his wife set a standard for 'couple goals' that many admired.

Precious Oduro and Nana Yaw, too, gave us a glimpse of a possible connection.

It's these genuine moments of friendship and affection that truly stand out and make us appreciate the beauty of relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT