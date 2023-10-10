From Wesley Kesse and Ellen's adorable embrace to the undeniable chemistry between Afronita and Championrolie.
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Some cute couple moments you may have missed
Some heartwarming couple moments captured on the red carpet made the awards show even more memorable.
Recommended articles
These couple moments brought smiles to our faces and left a lasting impression.
Here's a photo compilation of some of the adorable couple moments captured by our cameras:
Wesley Kesse and Ellen: In matching black attire, Wesley and Ellen couldn't help but beam for our cameras.
Wesley's arms were securely wrapped around Ellen's waist, creating an adorable couple moment.
Afronita and Championrolie: The chemistry between these two was undeniable, as they radiated warmth and excitement while posing for the cameras.
Although they may not be officially together, their connection was palpable.
Staybyplan couple: This dynamic duo looked absolutely stunning together, exuding elegance and charm that captured everyone's attention.
Philip Kwanning and His Wife: Philip and his wife made for an endearing pair on the red carpet.
Their charm and affectionate moments had single attendees wishing for a love like theirs. They truly embodied 'couple goals'.
Precious Oduro and Nana Yaw: Precious and Nana Yaw showcased their perfect chemistry, providing us with a delightful couple moment that was both charming and heartwarming.
While Philip Kwanning and his wife set a standard for 'couple goals' that many admired.
Precious Oduro and Nana Yaw, too, gave us a glimpse of a possible connection.
It's these genuine moments of friendship and affection that truly stand out and make us appreciate the beauty of relationships.
Here's to more heartwarming moments on future red carpets
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh