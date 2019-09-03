Bridal robes form a great part of the wedding fashion. Brides and their bridesmaid have an endless list of items to cross out before the final day.

Getting ready for the main events which include makeup and hair stylishly can be so much in a feminine and beautiful when the bride-to-be and her girls slip on their robes to avoid staining their apparels.

Couples are investing so much in their weddings to make it extra special and documented for future use.

Hence photos of the bridal party wearing matching robes have also become as coveted as photos of the bride and groom.

From chic kimono robes, sophisticated full-length robes, to sexy lace cover-ups, the choices out there can be overwhelming.

Check out our top 10 bridal robes for style inspiration.