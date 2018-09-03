Pulse.com.gh logo
10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hear


If you want to melt her heart, whip out one of these lines.

  • Published:
play

When it comes to relationships, language is everything. Just as soon as the wrong phrase can set your lover off, a perfectly worded sentence can also unlock her heart.

If you’re having trouble finding the right words to say to the girl of your dreams, let these quotes from young adult novels say it for you.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hear

 1. I love you from the bottom of my heart

 2. You are so beautiful and angelic that I feel shy taking photos with you.

 3. You’re the one thing I’m most thankful for having in my life.

 4. I fall madly in love with you whenever you say you love over the phone.

 5. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

 6. You make my sadness disappear with your beautiful smile.

  7. You’re perfect just the way you are and I like it.

  8. You have changed me into a better man and I am so glad I met you.

  9. You always know how to make me happy.

  10. My life is complete because I have you by my side.

 

 

