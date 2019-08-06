People cheat for different reasons. The general consensus is that it's wrong. No ifs, and or buts.

If you've ever been cheated on, you know that it feels pretty awful. It's a blow to your ego and your self-esteem. If you are a man reading this article; here are subtle signs that your woman is cheating on you.

She is always lost in thought

Women are known to be attentive creatures and great listeners. They sacrifice a lot in relationships but if she barely pays attention to what their man is saying, that means something or someone else is playing on their minds.

In fact, sometimes she may be totally lost in thought and may even lose touch with reality. If she is cheating, she will also probably think of ways to break up and hence, may appear distracted.

She has lost interest in romance

No matter how good the lovemaking was, she will lose interest if she is dating another man. She will begin to act so cold and distant lately; finding excuses not to have intimate time with you.

Constantly asking about her man’s schedule

Most women inquire about their man’s daily itinerary to plan for surprises, prepare supper on time or go on dates. But if she suddenly takes too much interest in her man’s schedule, and wants to know exactly when he leaves and comes back home, she might be planning to have the other guy over for a visit.