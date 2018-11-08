7 things every husband must do for his pregnant wife

news

Being a husband comes with a lot of responsibilities aside providing the basic needs of your wife. More of expected from him especially when they are expecting a child whether it’s their first, second or third.

Motherhood is a beautiful thing which is accompanied with lots of unexpected challenges. Expectant mothers need the care, love, and assistance of their parents throughout their nine months period.

Here are some things every husband can do to pamper his wife.

Grocery shopping every weekend

If you don’t have a washing machine. Sitting or bending down for hours to wash is not ideal at her stage. Give her some time to rest and take care of laundry.

Massage her feet every evening.

