4 clear signs you are ready for marriage

Signs you are ready for marriage can help you address your doubts and remind you if you have more work to do in your relationship before deciding to get married. Or it can reassure you that you and your partner are meant to spend the rest of your lives together in marriage.

Though marriage can enrich your life, it can also be a source of immense pain if you marry the wrong person or aren’t ready for a commitment. The negative possibilities can make people afraid of getting married, but marriage is still an important part of life.

Can you really guess the right time to get married? Here are simple signs to know you are ready for marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial independence

The first question that getting ready for marriage entails is asking yourself if you are financially independent.

When to get married should be determined by not just the state of your relationship but also your situation in life/career.

You want to get married

Marriage takes effort and commitment that is meant to be for a long time, so marry when you are ready for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t consider getting married because your partner or parents want you to get married. Outside circumstances may make you feel like you want to get married, but this is your decision.

A mature relationship

When you first fall in love with someone, you may see a halo around their head, a sheer vision of perfection.

But nobody and no relationship is perfect. It is healthier to get married when your relationship is mature enough to deal with the marriage’s emotional, physical, familial, and cultural demands.

Positive intimacy

ADVERTISEMENT

A good marriage is built on a solid foundation of trust and openness.

Many young couples think intimacy refers to sex, but intimacy is more than just sex; it also includes emotional closeness. If you’re not ready for this kind of closeness, you’re not ready to get married.