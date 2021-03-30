4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

If your most memorable, knee-trembling and mind-blowing sex hasn’t been with your partner then don’t even think of blurting this out to them. Even if you want your partner to ace their sex game and gain tips from your sexual history, refrain from doing so as it can hurt their sentiments and ego quite a bit.

Being in contact with exes

There are chances that you maintain a cordial and good relationship with your exes. That is a great thing that might not sit well with your partner. You may face unnecessary arguments or slithers of jealousy slowly consuming your relationship. Hence, it’s better to keep those texts and calls to yourself.

Porn preferences

This is something one can never even dream of telling their partners. We all have different sexual preferences that we are either too insecure or ashamed to tell our partners. Watching pornography is a very private matter that one doesn’t wish to share with anyone. So, it’s better to keep your porn history tab lock.