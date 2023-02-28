4 reasons married sex is the best

When you’re married, it is not just the love and affection that keeps the bond alive. A close sense of intimacy and togetherness is what is needed for your relationship to blossom and prosper.

being said, sex is one of the factors that can help you enhance the level of closeness and intimacy between you and your partner.

Besides possessing innumerable health benefits, sex can also enrich your marital status and improve your relationship. If you’re wondering how, here are 4 sure-shot benefits of sex in marriage that you must know about.

Married sex can be more comfortable

Let’s face it, sex with an unofficial partner is mostly not comfortable. One main reason why is that you’re not comfortable with someone you just met the way you are when you’re in a committed relationship. It takes time to get to know each other’s bodies to figure out what works. In a long-term relationship, you have the opportunity to explore and experiment with what feels good for both yourself and your partner.

There is often less pressure and anxiety resulting in more comfort in having married sex, which naturally makes it more enjoyable.

You can have married sex basically whenever you want

When you live with your spouse, you have the chance to get busy pretty much whenever the mood strikes.

In marriage, you don’t have to worry about where your sex is going to come from and when.” Being married also gives you more opportunity to create lasting chemistry and forge intimacy than if you were dating someone and only seeing them a few times a week.

You can make your long-term sexual bucket list together

In marriage, with a long-term commitment, couples who want to leave no stone unturned and live with a ‘no regrets philosophy, may want to crack open a bottle of wine and over drinks, come up with their mutual bucket list for the bedroom

This is a great thing to do in a marriage because you have the commitment, you have the time to consider, reject, come back to and plan so that your sexual dreams come true.

You can be more vulnerable