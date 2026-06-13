Ghanaian man wanted by U.S. over alleged romance scam, money laundering arrested in Morocco

Ghanaian man wanted by U.S. over alleged romance scam, money laundering arrested in Morocco

Ghanaian man wanted by U.S. over alleged romance scam, money laundering arrested in Morocco

A Ghanaian national wanted by U.S. authorities over an alleged international romance scam and money laundering operation has been arrested in Morocco following an Interpol alert.

A Ghanaian man wanted by U.S. authorities over alleged fraud and money laundering has been arrested in Morocco.

Investigators say he was linked to an international romance scam targeting victims in the U.S., Ghana and other countries.

The suspect remains in custody pending extradition proceedings to the United States.

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A Ghanaian man wanted by the United States over an alleged international fraud and money laundering scheme has been arrested in Morocco.

According to Moroccan World News, the 40-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday after arriving at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, where routine security checks flagged him as a wanted person under an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of U.S. authorities.

Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said airport police detained the suspect after database checks confirmed he was being sought in connection with alleged fraud, financial scams, and money laundering.

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Abdellatif Hammouchi, Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN)

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Investigators believe the suspect was involved in a large-scale romance scam operation that allegedly targeted victims in the United States, Ghana, and other countries.

The scheme involved building fake romantic relationships with victims online to gain their trust and eventually convince them to send money.

According to investigators, the suspect used emotional manipulation through social media, messaging apps, and dating platforms to defraud victims of large sums of money.

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Law enforcement also suspect him of helping launder millions of dollars generated from the scam through complex international bank transfers and financial transactions designed to hide the origin of the funds.