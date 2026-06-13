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England’s world cup preparations suffer setback after training equipment got stolen in Kansas City

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:26 - 13 June 2026
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England have been hit by a major setback after a large amount of team equipment was stolen ahead of their World Cup opener. Players' boots, training gear, coaching staff equipment, balls
England’s World Cup preparations suffered a setback after training equipment, including boots and footballs, was reportedly stolen in Kansas City ahead of their opener against Croatia.
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  • England’s training equipment was reportedly stolen after a team vehicle was broken into in Kansas City.

  • Police have launched investigations and detained two persons of interest.

  • The incident comes days before England’s World Cup opener against Croatia.

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England’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have suffered an unexpected setback after some of the team’s training equipment was reportedly stolen in Kansas City ahead of the squad’s arrival.

READ ALSO: Zlatan tips Black Stars to cause upset in Group L at 2026 World Cup

According to Reuters, a vehicle transporting England’s training gear from the team’s pre-tournament base in Florida to Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City was broken into, with several items missing.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a possible theft.

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“We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening,” police said in a statement.

READ ALSO: FA to consider how England players handle Thomas Partey handshake at World Cup

Authorities added that the investigation is ongoing and that two persons of interest had been taken into custody for questioning.

Some of the stolen items include footballs, boots and other training equipment intended for England’s first sessions in Kansas City.

Sky Sports also report that the majority of the kit has now been recovered 

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READ ALSO: 9 injured in shooting near England's World Cup base

England are among the favourites heading into the 2026 World Cup, maintaining a strong squad filled with Premier League and European stars.

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England’s world cup preparations suffer setback after training equipment got stolen in Kansas City
Sports
13.06.2026
England’s world cup preparations suffer setback after training equipment got stolen in Kansas City