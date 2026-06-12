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Zlatan tips Black Stars to cause upset in Group L at 2026 World Cup

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:27 - 12 June 2026
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Zlatan Ibrahimović
Zlatan Ibrahimović has tipped Ghana’s Black Stars as the surprise team in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying they could trouble England and Croatia.
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  • Zlatan Ibrahimović has backed Ghana to upset bigger teams in Group L at the 2026 World Cup.

  • The Swedish legend says Ghana could take crucial points off England and Croatia.

  • The Black Stars will be aiming to reach the knockout stage in their fifth World Cup appearance.

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Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has tipped Ghana’s Black Stars as the potential surprise package in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the four-time African champions have the quality to trouble heavyweights England and Croatia.

READ ALSO: UEFA appoints Omar Artan to Super Cup after US denies Somali referee entry for World Cup

Speaking while analysing the World Cup groups on Fox Sports,, Zlatan picked Group L as the most exciting group to watch, highlighting Ghana as a team capable of upsetting the established order.

“I will like to choose Group L. Unfortunately Panama will be a punching bag and Croatia and England will fight for the first spot. Ghana might disturb them and take some points but I don't see Panama,” Ibrahimović said.
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Ghana have been drawn in one of the toughest groups of the tournament, alongside England, Croatia, and Panama. While England and Croatia are tipped as the favourites to progress, Zlatan believes Ghana possess enough talent to influence the group standings.

Ghana’s World Cup history also suggests the Black Stars should never be underestimated. The Black Stars back in 2022 nearly stunned Portugal, and picked a win against South Korea. Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

READ ALSO: African players with the most goals in FIFA World Cup history: See full list

Zlatan’s remarks add to growing international recognition of Ghana’s threat while many still see England and Croatia as favourites to qualify. 

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