Referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States, is welcomed by supporters upon his arrival in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh

Referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States, is welcomed by supporters upon his arrival in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh

UEFA appoints Omar Artan to Super Cup after US denies Somali referee entry for World Cup

Somali referee Omar Artan will officiate the highly anticipated match between PSG and Aston Villa in Salzburg.

European football governing body UEFA has appointed Somali referee Omar Artan to officiate the UEFA Super Cup clash between UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League champions Aston Villa on August 12 in Salzburg, Austria.

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The appointment comes just days after Artan was denied entry into the United States despite being selected by FIFA to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin described the decision as a gesture of support and recognition for the highly rated official.

"Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills," Čeferin said in an official statement.

Hero's Welcome in Somalia

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Artan returned to Somalia on Wednesday to a hero's welcome after being detained and questioned for 11 hours by U.S. authorities in Miami before being deported to Turkey.

American officials reportedly alleged that the 34-year-old referee had links to terrorist organisations, although no evidence was publicly presented to support the claims.

The incident has sparked widespread debate and renewed concerns about U.S. immigration policies during the ongoing FIFA World Cup, attracting criticism from international human rights advocates, including senior United Nations officials.

FIFA Responds to Controversy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledged the controversy surrounding Artan's treatment but stated that football's governing body had limited authority over sovereign government decisions.

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"We need to respect that we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces," Infantino said.

Despite the setback, Artan remains one of Africa's most respected referees. He was named Africa's best referee last season and recently officiated the decisive second leg of the CAF Champions League final.

CAF and UEFA Unite in Support

Čeferin revealed that UEFA coordinated the Super Cup appointment with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and CAF President Patrice Motsepe, who also serves as a FIFA vice-president.

Motsepe praised Artan's achievements and described the appointment as a significant moment for African football.

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"Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire people of the African continent extremely proud," Motsepe said.

He added:

"This is a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees and is also an excellent example of football bringing together and uniting people from Africa and Europe and worldwide."

The UEFA Super Cup appointment is widely seen as a powerful show of solidarity and recognition for Artan, whose reputation as one of Africa's leading match officials remains intact despite the controversy surrounding his World Cup experience.