4 reasons nice guys get treated badly

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

There’s a popular belief that nice guys get played and while there’s some truth to this saying, there are several causes of this situation.

4 reasons nice guys get treated badly Source: Getty Images
It is important to know that all women are not the same and the fact that some men get treated wrongly doesn’t mean that it happens all the time.

With that being said here is a list of the reasons some nice guys get treated badly:

The notion that they’ll always be there: It is human to take for granted the things we get easily, if your partner gets the notion that you’ll always be there regardless of their bad behaviour they are likely to keep doing it.

The idea that you’ll tolerate anything will make her too comfortable and take your kindness for weakness.

Feelings of being superior: If a guy is consistently overly accommodating and clingy, it can create a power imbalance in the relationship.

His partner might start to feel superior or in control, which can lead to a lack of respect. Healthy relationships thrive on mutual respect and an equal balance of power

· Desire for drama: Some individuals are accustomed to relationships that are emotionally charged and filled with drama.

When a nice guy provides stability and an absence of unnecessary conflict, it may be perceived as dull or lacking excitement. This can lead to the person seeking out drama or instability elsewhere.

Past emotional wounds:

· People who have been hurt in previous relationships may unintentionally project their insecurities onto new partners.

If someone has experienced betrayal or emotional pain, they might find it challenging to trust a genuinely nice person, fearing that it's too good to be true or waiting for the other shoe to drop.

It's also important for individuals to be aware of their own needs and boundaries in a relationship, fostering an environment of respect and understanding.

