When you’re insecure in your relationship, you can’t believe that the person you’re with actually wants to be with you.

You keep thinking they’re too good for you. There’s a lot of self-doubts and you constantly want to be reassured that everything is alright and you’re worth it.

Being insecure can ruin what could have been a perfect relationship. Here then, are 4 ways to let go of insecurity in your relationship:

Communicate effectively with your partner

If there’s a particular reason why you’ve started feeling insecure in your relationship, you need to communicate it with your partner. Your partner should listen and understand where you’re coming from and explain things as well so you’re both on the right track. Effective communication should help dispel your fears.

Counter negative thoughts

We are manifestations of our thoughts. If you keep thinking you’re not something, chances are, you’ll never be. You need to counter negative thoughts like, “What if they don’t really like me” or “What if they leave me” with more positive thoughts. The truth of the matter is that those fears were manufactured by you and not out of your reality so try to counter those thoughts.

Take stock of your value

Usually, when people feel insecure, it’s because they don’t think they are adding value, so sit down and write all the good you think you bring to your partner and to the relationship. It doesn’t have to be money but also your traits. Do you make them laugh when they’re down? Do you help them business-wise? Are you always there when they need you? Focusing on what you offer instead of what you lack will help redirect all your energy.

Build your self-esteem

The more confident you are in yourself, the lower your insecurities. If you believe in yourself, you don’t have the urge to look out for an approval from your partner. Your well being shouldn’t be dependent on someone else other than yourself.