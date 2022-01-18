RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 signs your boyfriend really loves you

Authors:

Kwasy Danyels

This would help you determine if a man truly loves you or not.

5 signs your boyfriend really loves you
5 signs your boyfriend really loves you

Love, as amazing as it is, can also a bit scary especially for ladies , and a lot of them keep their guard up until they are sure their boyfriends feels a certain way in order to keep from getting hurt.

Recommended articles

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 signs your boyfriend really loves you.

We can't deny the fact that women are much better listeners than men. So, when a man not only hears you but actively pays attention and responds – a skill called active listening – you can have confidence that he cares.

If he constantly talks and daydreams about you two in the next year or years together every time, he definitely loves you. That would simply imply he can't see himself in the future without you.

He always lifts you up and never puts you down. He wants to see you succeed in everything you do.

Does he put his phone down, pause the video game, halt the sports anytime you are around ? If he does all of these then you should know he is number one on your list.

He’s not distant; he doesn’t keep you at arms length from the various things he’s got going on in his life. Instead, he’s an open book who wants to involve you in everything he does.

Authors:

Kwasy Danyels Kwasy Danyels A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Why does a man's love for you reduce after some time?

Do all romantic moments never last? [Credit: CapitalFM Kenya]

Gents: 4 things to know if you want to date an older woman

Dating an older woman

Having a hard time getting wet? Here's why and how to fix it

Unhappy couple in bed(jivenaija)

How to have mind-blowing sex this 2022? Here are all the tips

How to have mind-blowing sex this 2022? Here are all the tips