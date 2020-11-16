The OSP was established two years ago and the former Attorney General was appointed to head it with his deputy being lawyer Cynthia Lamptey.

It has now emerged that since they both took office two years ago, they have not been paid.

This was disclosed in Martin Amidu’s resignation letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo on November 16, 2020.

“This explains why I have never put the emoluments and benefits of the Office as central to my commitment and my passion for the establishment of an independent, effective, efficient and impartial anti-corruption Office of the Special Prosecutor before the end of the first term of Mr. President. This has not been possible for several reasons.

“The Deputy Special Prosecutor has also not been paid any emoluments since her appointment, and there is the need to redress that situation for her now that I am out of the way,” he said in the resignation letter.

According to him, one of the reasons for his resignation was that President Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action, Citinewsroom.com reports.

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he stated.

The former Attorney General cited a “traumatic experience” between 20th October 2020 and 2nd November 2020 after releasing his 15-page corruption risk assessment on Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions as one of the reasons for his resignation.

Mr Amidu explained that although he thought he was exercising his mandate independently in relation to the controversial deal, the reactions he has received concerning the work makes him convinced that he was not expected to exercise his independence as a Special Prosecutor and that makes his work insupportable.

“In undertaking the analysis of the risk of prevention of corruption and anti-corruption assessment I sincerely believed that I was executing an independent mandate under the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Act, 2017 (Act 959) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L. I. 2374).”

“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable,” Martin Amidu’s statement said.