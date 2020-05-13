When it comes to saying I love you, it’s all in the delivery and meaning behind your words.

Every couple moves at their own pace. Some wait a few months, others a few years before saying "I love you."

There's no right or wrong time to say it, so long as you're ready. Maybe you're not (and there's nothing wrong with that), but there are some words to say to compliment or respond to your partner’s “I love you” words.

Here are 5 tips on how to respond to “I love you” if you aren’t ready to repeat that same words.

I really care deeply about you

When there's nothing more to be gained by saying "I like you" again, this phrase's power is its ability to create a more connected moment between you and your partner where you can tap into a deeper emotional state.

Your loving words are so very special to me.

It's important to reiterate "love" in the adjective form of "loving" if you're not yet ready to say the verb version. By using your partner's word in your response, they feel like their voice is heard and their message received.

When you follow it with "very special to me," that shows that what they've said has meaning to you and that you must really want to be with them."

I really care about you.

“I care about you so much, and it makes me happy to hear you say that.”

Even if you can’t say the Love word, you can help them to understand how you feel in the moment.

You make me feel incredible.

Unlike traditional compliments, this phrase shows you've taken the time to reflect on yourself and your partner as a team, rather than individuals that happen to be dating.

I’m not ready to say that yet but I know you’re important to me.”

Honesty is important in any (growing) relationship. If you’re not ready, it’s as simple as that. You shouldn’t feel obligated to say it, and they know that.

It might sting a little, but as long as you can at least make them understand that they are important to you, patience will be a little easier to come by.

They’ll appreciate that you don’t take this lightly, and it’ll make the moment you do say it amazing.