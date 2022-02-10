We should indeed show love and appreciation year-round, but there’s something so fun and romantic about Valentine’s Day and the romantic flowers and gifts that accompany the holiday.
5 ways to get better gifts from your girlfriend this Val's Day
Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to flex your creativity and show her how you feel.
There are plenty of gift options available on both, online and offline markets when you look for Valentine's Day gifts for her.
But while you do these, it should also woo her into getting you a better gift.
There are different Valentine’s Day ideas for every relationship stage and some women care more about the day than others. so keep that in mind when picking out gifts or planning dates. Whether you’re looking for a laid back idea or something more extravagant, we’ve got all the ideas you need to wow her this Valentine’s Day.
- Plan an outdoor adventure
If your girlfriend loves to get out and explore, cater to her adventurous side and plan a romantic outdoor date. A great gift to pair with this date could be some outdoor gear that’s on her wish list.
- Take her to a show or event
If her favourite artist or sports team happens to be in town on or around Valentine’s Day, surprise her with tickets. If the event is out of town, make a mini-vacation out of it by getting a hotel and exploring the area. She’ll love the show and be impressed by the effort that you put into the experience and would lure her to do the same for you.
- In-home spa treatment for Valentine’s Day
Surprise your girlfriend this Valentine’s Day with a spa day at home. Start with a candlelit massage to help her unwind from work or school. Then draw her a bath, toss in some heart-shaped bath bombs and provide her with a relaxing face mask. Pro tip: Bring her some champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries to take her bath to the next level. Trust me, she will definitely have you in mind to get you a gift or special treat.
- Get her a gift
If your girlfriend doesn’t like to make a big deal about Valentine’s Day or you’re in a new relationship, a more low-key gift is probably the best option for you. She will do the same for you too.
- Candlelit dinner at home
Wow her with your cooking skills and make her a nice dinner at home. Try starting the meal off with a special charcuterie board or decadent fondue, and then for the main course, serve any dish that she likes. Pro tip: Ask her parents what her favourite meal was growing up and ask them for the recipe — she’ll be so surprised to see you made her favourite childhood meal and in turn, surprise you too.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh