7 things to consider when planning a modern Ghanaian wedding

Although there are several events with fairly as many traditions such as a wedding, it doesn’t mean you can’t achieve your big day on your own.

Maybe you’ve been thinking of having a wedding with a classic design with the proper amount of modernity, or you really plan to have a modern wedding ceremony, it's in order and people can relate.

For you to have a modern Ghanaian wedding ceremony, you may want to consider these tips:

Plan a wedding according to your budget

Plan a wedding that’ll suit your budget; don’t go bankrupt because you’re trying to impress your family and friends. Remember that your real lives start the next day, and you’d need money. Going broke for your wedding will put you under pressure, and that isn’t what your marriage needs.

Incorporate digital aspect

For your big day to be modernized, you need to consider the role of technology since it plays a big part in our lives. You may create a wedding website that will serve as a reference for sharing your info that can produce excitement for the big day.

Before the big day comes, you need to set the tone. Work with a notable company that will assist you in pulling your entire design into both the website and invitations, generating a balanced look from start to finish.

Remove the dress codes

Nowadays, more people are revealing their unique styles and personalities at their weddings to express themselves better.

You can encourage your guests to feel free in expressing themselves through what they wear, instead of donning conventional suits or gowns.

Add a pop of colours

Cling to a formal place setting to keep things timeless but give attention to clean lines. It’s not that bad to add a little bit of a more contemporary colour to spice things up!

Bring some personalities to your wedding

You may add elements of your relationship and personality to your wedding day to instantly modernize your wedding while still crediting timeless traditions.

Have a grand entrance

A modern wedding ceremony should have a grand entrance. You can transform the entrance to your reception in order to make a statement. In order to be modern, have clean lines, notable contrast, and modest focal points.

For instance, if the entrance has a traditional set of doors, you can transform it with the help of sheer fabric, refined clean lanterns, and untamed greenery.

Enjoy it