8 ways to celebrate your man on Val's Day without involving sex

1. Pen a love letter

Kick it old school with a handwritten love letter. Pour your heart out on paper, expressing what you cherish about him and your journey together. It’s personal, romantic, and something he can keep forever.

2. A day of his favorites

Plan a day dedicated to all his favorite things. From his preferred breakfast in bed to a marathon of his favorite movies or games. Let him know it's all about celebrating him and his interests.

3. DIY gift making

Craft something unique for him. Whether it’s a scrapbook of your memories together, a personalized playlist, or even a hand-painted mug, a DIY gift adds a personal touch that can't be replicated.

4. A surprise party with close friends

Organize a surprise gathering with his close friends. It’s a great way to show him how much he’s loved, not just by you but also by those he cares about. Keep it cozy and intimate with his favorite games, songs, and dishes.

5. An adventure outdoors

If he loves the outdoors, plan a day out in nature. It could be hiking, biking, or even a picnic in a scenic spot. It’s a beautiful way to spend quality time together, enjoying each other’s company in the tranquility of nature.

6. A relaxing spa day at home

Transform your home into a spa for the day. Prepare a warm bath, give him a massage, and just spend the day relaxing together. It’s a great way to de-stress and connect on a deeper level.

7. Cook together

Choose a recipe neither of you has tried before and cook together. It’s a fun and intimate way to bond, with the added bonus of enjoying a delicious meal you made together.

8. Star gazing

End the day by finding a cozy spot to gaze at the stars. It’s a magical and romantic way to reflect on your relationship and dream about the future.

Valentine's Day is not just about grand gestures or physical intimacy. It’s about celebrating love in its purest form.