If you’ve ever walked down the aisle in a dress that made your nuptials unforgettable, you’ll know how fulfilling, exciting, elegant, glamorous and dreamy Anita was on her wedding day.
Anita Boakye is the prettiest traditional bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 9 gorgeous wedding dresses
Anita Sefa Boakye is the latest bride in town.
She got married in a star-studded ceremony to her love, Barima Osei Mensah.
The nuptials between the two love birds was a 4-day event that started on Friday, November 5 and ended on Monday, November 8, 2021.
Some A-Class Ghanaian musicians like Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene, Amakye Dede, Stonebwoy, Efya and Kofi Kinaata all performed at the event.
Arguably the wedding of the year, 2021 in Ghana, the four-day ceremony was a display of wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture and the bride had the dresses to prove it.
Take a look:
