There are plenty of pros and cons when it comes to dating someone with kids.
Dating someone with kids? 3 key things to know
Dating someone with children can be a complicated affair.
Essentially, you’re not just dating the mom or dad, you’re going to become part of their family structure one way or another.
If you don't manage to share a healthy equation with your partner's kids, you can land in a world of pain and drama.
Here are some basic ways to keep equilibrium in the relationship and avoid unnecessary conflicts.
- Remember the kids will always be a priority
You have to get your head around this fact - your partner's kids will always get top priority. You cannot show your resentment towards this non-negotiable factor. So, you need to adjust to situations when they will need to be with their kids, come what may.
- Don't rush to be friends with the kids
Of course, you can't wait to meet the most important people in your partner's life. But, wait a little, and let them take their time before they introduce you to their kids. Children will need time to get adjusted to the fact that their parents will now have a new person in their life to shower attention on. Meet only when they are comfortable about getting introduced to you.
- You will need to learn to deal with the ex
In this particular case, you need to deal with your partner's ex as well because she/he is a co-parent and will have a say in all the parenting decisions your partner would be making. So, devise a strategy to avoid feeling insecure and anxious about the ex; instead, let your partner deal with them without involving you.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh