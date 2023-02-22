Dear men, here are 5 reasons why women avoid having sex with you

Your feeling or urge to have sex may not be in sync with your partner and since consent is everything, you may end up feeling dissatisfied.

But besides that, there may be some other emotional or physical reasons why a woman may be avoiding sex with you and don’t be surprised if your behaviour is one of the key reasons. Check the list below:

Bad sex

In some cases when the male is unable to perform and there is no sexual satisfaction on the receiving end, women tend to lose interest. This is a very common problem and many men are unable to accept this issue in them.

Pain

Physical pain during sex means something is wrong. Some of the common causes of painful sex include Pelvic floor dysfunction which happens when the muscles in the base of the pelvis do not relax. Another is hormonal changes where the levels of testosterone and estrogen can lead to painful sex.

Bad odour

Having bad odour puts off anyone and that includes women. If you perspire a lot or have bad mouth odour, do not expect someone to accept it no matter how much they love you.

Stress

Stress is a significant cause of low libido. When you are emotionally in a bad place, there is so much burden on you that you cannot think of anything else but that stress, you cannot have sex and it is okay. To be sure, one of the ways could be monitoring yourself on a vacation. If on a vacation, your sex drive is good, and it switches back at home, you must look at more ways to de-stress as that can help you get back your sex life.

Monotony